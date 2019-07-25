Company News
July 25

Starbucks same-restaurant sales beat view; U.S., China demand rose

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Coffee chain Starbucks Corp on Thursday reported quarterly same-restaurant sales above Wall Street expectations, getting a jolt from more coffee demand and food in the United States and China, sending its shares up 5% after the bell.

Sales at restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 6% in the third quarter ended June 30. Analysts had forecast same-store sales growth of 4.04%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total net revenue rose 8.1% to $6.82 billion, surpassing the average estimate of $6.68 billion. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

