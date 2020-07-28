Company News
July 28, 2020 / 8:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Starbucks same-store sales beat on delivery, drive-thru boost

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable store sales as more people used its drive-thru and delivery options to buy coffee and food during coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

The Seattle-based company, like many restaurants and coffee chains, took a big hit from government-imposed restrictions to check the spread of the pandemic, prompting it to rely more on its delivery and drive-thru services to make up for lost business.

Third-quarter comparable sales fell 40% globally and 41% in the Americas. Analysts had forecast a worldwide decline of 42.05% and a 42.82% drop for the Americas, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said global business was steadily recovering and a vast majority of its stores around the world had reopened.

Total net revenue slumped about 38% to $4.22 billion, but still beat the average analyst estimate of $4.07 billion. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below