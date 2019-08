Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group on Friday reported an 8.4% drop in annual underlying profit, hurt by weak spending by overseas visitors, mainly from China.

Normalised profit after tax, which is adjusted to remove win rate volatility and exclude significant items, was A$224 million ($151.74 million) for the year ended 30 June. ($1 = 1.4762 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)