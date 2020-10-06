India appoints Dinesh Khara as chairman of State Bank of India

FILE PHOTO: People crowd the entrance of the State Bank of India branch to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Beawar city in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Indian government on Tuesday appointed Dinesh Khara as chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s top lender, for three years, effective Oct. 7.

Khara, one of the bank’s four managing directors, replaces Rajnish Kumar, who is due to step down on Oct.7 after being at the helm for three years.

A state-run banks appointment panel in August recommended Khara as the next chairman of SBI.