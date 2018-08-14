FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 8:00 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Jet Airways has not yet asked the bank for funds - SBI chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Beleaguered carrier Jet Airways Ltd has not yet approached State Bank of India (SBI) for any funds, the chairman of the country’s top bank said on Tuesday, according to television channel CNBC-TV18.

Jet, India’s biggest full-service carrier, told staff earlier this month it was running out of money, a source had told Reuters, but it has denied this and said it is confident of cutting costs and keeping its planes flying.

Shares in Jet, India’s biggest full-service carrier, hit a three-year low on Friday after it deferred its earnings report due the previous day.

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said Jet’s account with the bank is ‘standard’, according to CNBC-TV18. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

