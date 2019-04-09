Financials
April 9, 2019 / 12:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

State Bank of India cuts benchmark lending rates by 5 bps

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender by assets, on Tuesday cut its benchmark lending rates by five basis points across all tenors.

The marginal cost of fund-based lending rate, or the MCLR, now stands at 8.50 percent for the one-year tenor, down from 8.55 percent, SBI said in a statement.

The move comes days after the Reserve Bank of India cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, in a widely expected move to boost the economy.

The lender also reduced the interest rate on housing loans of up to 3 million rupees ($43,280.68) by 10 basis points to a range between 8.60 percent and 8.90 percent per annum.

$1 = 69.3150 Indian rupees Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

