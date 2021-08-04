India's largest bank SBI reports record quarterly profit

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender by assets, reported a record quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a sharp drop in provisions for soured assets.

Net profit rose 55% to 65.04 billion rupees ($876.79 million) for the three months ended June 30, from 41.89 billion rupees a year earlier, the lender said in a regulatory filing here. ($1 = 74.1800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)