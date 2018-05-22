FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 8:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

State Bank of India posts $1.1 bln Q4 loss, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI) posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 77.18 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) on Tuesday, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.

The loss for the three months to March 31 was deeper than the expected loss of 12.85 billion rupees on average by 16 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 10.91 percent from 10.35 percent three months earlier and 6.90 percent a year prior, the lender said in a statement. ($1 = 68.0350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in BENGALURU Editing by Christopher Cushing)

