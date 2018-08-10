FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 10, 2018 / 8:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

State Bank of India posts third straight quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI) reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday, as the country’s biggest lender by assets made higher provisions for treasury losses.

SBI’s third consecutive quarterly net loss came in at 48.76 billion rupees ($707.28 million) for the three months to June 30, compared with a profit of 20.06 billion rupees a year ago, and a record loss of 77.18 billion rupees in the March quarter.

The latest loss was much larger than analysts’ estimates of 1.71 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 10.69 percent from 10.91 percent in the previous quarter and 9.97 percent last year. ($1 = 68.9400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.