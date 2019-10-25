State Bank of India second-quarter profit triples

BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender by assets, reported a three-fold jump in quarterly profit on Friday, buoyed by a 34.84 billion rupee ($491.15 million) gain from selling a portion of its life insurance unit.

Net profit rose to 30.12 billion rupees in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 9.45 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said in a filing here to stock exchanges.

Seventeen analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 21.28 billion rupees, Refinitiv data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, fell to 7.19% in the quarter from 7.53% in the prior quarter and 9.95% a year ago. ($1 = 70.9350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)