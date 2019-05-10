Financials
May 10, 2019 / 8:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

State Bank of India turns in profit for fourth quarter

1 Min Read

BENGALURU, May 10 (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI) reported a profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a record loss a year ago, as the country’s largest lender benefited from better asset quality and higher income from its retail banking business.

Net profit came in at 8.38 billion rupees ($120.04 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with the loss of 77.18 billion rupees reported last year that was caused by a surge in bad loans, the Mumbai-based state-run lender said. bit.ly/2Js7IkK

Analysts had estimated a profit of 43.93 billion rupees, I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv showed.

Revenue from SBI’s retail banking business grew 15.3% to 336.62 billion rupees. Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, eased 118 basis points at quarter-end, compared to the previous quarter. ($1 = 69.8110 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below