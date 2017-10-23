FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State Street's profit rises 24 pct in 3rd quarter
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 23, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 2 days ago

State Street's profit rises 24 pct in 3rd quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - State Street Corp’s profit rose 24 percent in the third quarter, as the bank benefited from higher interest rates.

State Street said on Monday net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $629 million or $1.66 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $507 million or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected third-quarter earnings of $1.62 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Net interest revenue climbed 12.3 percent to $603 million. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.