June 15 (Reuters) - Custody bank State Street Corp said on Friday it had named Maria Cantillon head of sector solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Cantillon, who previously was State Street’s global head of alternative asset manager solutions, will report to Liz Nolan, Chief Executive Officer for EMEA, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)