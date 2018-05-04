Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer

BOSTON, May 4 (Reuters) - A former State Street Corp employee in Massachusetts was arrested on Friday and charged with participating in a scheme to defraud an insurance company by applying hidden fees to fixed income trades conducted for funds advised by the insurer.

Kevin Walker, a former vice president at the bank, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Boston with wire fraud and accused of participating in the scheme with another one-time State Street employee already under indictment. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)