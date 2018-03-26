FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 2:16 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - State Street Global Advisors, the investment management arm of State Street Corp, on Monday named Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios for EMEA and Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

Gallagher, who is based in London, joined State Street in 2016 as a consultant and the appointment now makes her a permanent member of the firm.

Prior to State Street, Gallagher worked at Barclays Plc as senior investment consultant in their global investment & solutions team. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

