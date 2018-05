May 7 (Reuters) - State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corp, on Monday named Sue Thompson as head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs.

Thompson was previously chief executive officer at her own consulting firm, Thompson Peak Advisory, and has also held senior positions at BlackRock Inc and Vanguard.

She will be based in Boston and report to Rory Tobin, global head of SPDR ETFs, State Street Global Advisors said. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli)