June 20 (Reuters) - State Street Corp named Geoff Pullen as managing director of its alternatives sector for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Pullen joins the custodian bank from Standard Chartered , where he was the head of transaction banking & securities services sales to European alternative and traditional asset managers.

Pullen will report to Maria Cantillon, head of sector solutions for EMEA, State Street said. (Reporting by Akshara P)