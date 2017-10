Aug 8 (Reuters) - State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street Corp, said on Tuesday it appointed Jacqueline Lommen as senior defined contribution pensions strategist position for its Northern Europe division.

Lommen, who has nearly 30 years experience in the pensions and asset management industry, joins State Street from Robeco Asset Management. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)