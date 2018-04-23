FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 10:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-State Street names head of sales for Global Exchange for EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Financial services company State Street Corporation on Monday named Richard Irons as head of sales for Global Exchange in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Based in London, Irons will report to David Pagliaro, head of Global Exchange, EMEA, the company said.

In his role, Irons will be responsible for developing and executing the sales strategy for Global Exchange’s product capabilities and solutions in EMEA, leading the regional sales team. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

