April 20 (Reuters) - Custody bank State Street Corp reported a 36 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong asset servicing and management fees.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $605 million, or $1.62 per share, from $446 million, or $1.15cents per share, a year ago.

Total revenue rose 13.2 percent to $3.02 billion. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)