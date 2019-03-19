Lawsuit alleges gender, age discrimination at State Street Bank

Boston-based State Street Bank has been hit with a lawsuit by two former executives in its New York offices alleging that they were fired after complaining about gender discrimination.

Filed on Monday in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit said State Street disbanded the entire 17-person group led by the two executives, Ksenia Shnyra and Alexander Reyngold, to cover up the fact that the two were dismissed as retaliation for complaining.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TftvgN