Norway's Statkraft sells 2 planned Irish wind farms to Greencoat

OSLO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy firm Statkraft said on Monday it has agreed to construct two onshore wind farms in Ireland and to sell them upon completion to Dublin-listed investment group Greencoat Renewables for 123 million euros ($150 million).

Statkraft will start construction of the Cloghan 37.8 megawatt wind farm in County Offaly and the Taghart 25.2 megawatt farm in County Cavan in early 2021, it said.

Ownership will be transferred to Greencoat when the facilities become operational in 2022.

The long-term operation and management will remain with Statkraft, in line with its strategy to build, sell, operate and trade power, it added.

The state-owned utility is Norway’s largest hydropower producer but also has a target to develop at least 8 gigawatt of wind and solar internationally by 2025.