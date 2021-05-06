Norway's Statkraft posts record quarterly profit as power prices rise

OSLO, May 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s largest utility Statkraft on Thursday reported a 76% year-on-year rise in underlying first-quarter profit to 7.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($863 million) on the back of higher Nordic power prices and generation.

The benchmark Nordic system price has almost tripled after a cold and dry winter, averaging 42.13 euros per megawatt hour in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 15.44 euros per megawatt hour for the January-March period in 2020.

“The underlying operating result was the best ever achieved in a single quarter following higher Nordic power prices and successful energy management,” said Chief Executive Christian Rynning-Toennesen.

The company also posted a net profit of 4.8 billion crowns, swinging from a 1.9 billion crown loss in the first quarter of 2020 on heavily impaired Nordic wind power assets. ($1 = 8.3430 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nora Buli Editing by David Goodman )