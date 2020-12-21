Norwegian grid operator Statnett appoints Hilde Tonne new CEO

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s electricity transmission system operator Statnett has appointed Hilde Tonne as its new CEO, it said on Monday, succeeding Auke Lont who is stepping down at the end of January after 12 years at the helm.

Tonne is currently head of innovation at engineering group Ramboll, and has also worked in telecoms and in the oil and gas industry, Statnett said.

She has also held board positions in energy firms Hafslund, Statkraft and Vattenfall.

Tonne’s background in technology and her broad leadership experience will be crucial in leading Statnett at a time of growing electricity use in Norway, Statnett board chairman Jon Frederik Baksass said in a statement.