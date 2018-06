OSLO, June 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s state-owned power grid operator Statnett elected Jon Fredrik Baksaas, Telenor’s former chief executive, as its chairman, the company said on Friday.

Baksaas left Telenor in 2015 after 13 years at the helm, and joins Statnett at a time when the grid operator is building two new interconnectors to Britain and Germany to boost exports of Norway’s hydropower. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)