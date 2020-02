LONDON, Feb 7 (IFR) - Issue: Luzerner KB SFr360m 1.5% Perpetual (Mar 2027) PNC7 AT1 at 100 / 1.5% Pricing date: Feb 6 2020 Ratings: -/BBB Leads: KBLuz/ZKB Pricing steps: 1.5%/1.55%, 1.5% Book size: >SFr360m NIP: 15bp Distribution: Switz 100%. PB/Retail 57%, AM 26%, Ins 10%, PF 7%. (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets)