CBL & Associates secures litigation shield for directors during bankruptcy

A Texas judge on Friday extended CBL & Associates Properties’ protection against ongoing litigation during its bankruptcy to certain of the mall operator’s directors and officers for 90 days while also expressing concern about the outcome of the case.

During a remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston ruled that the directors and officers will be exempt from a securities lawsuit against CBL for the 90-day period so they can fully focus their energies on completing the Chapter 11 process.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iluyu2