SocGen reports Q2 profit fall, as litigation provisions weigh

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said on Wednesday it had set aside 300 million euros ($354 million) to pay for potential legal costs that impacted its second-quarter profit, which fell 28 percent.

Net income fell to 1.06 billion euros from 1.46 billion a year ago, when it reported an exceptional capital gain from the sale of a stake in Visa Europe. The net income figure was in line with the average of five analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

Revenue fell 26 percent to 5.20 billion euros, which came below the 5.39 billion euros expected by the analysts, as a decrease in trading sales, and pressure on margins in French retail banking from low interest rates, weighed on turnover.