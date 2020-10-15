Global steel demand to fall 2.4% to 1.7 bln T in 2020, says WorldSteel

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Global steel demand is expected to fall by 2.4% this year to 1.725 billion tonnes, sliding due to weaker economic activity because of the coronavirus crisis but a smaller drop than was forecast in June, the World Steel Association said on Thursday.

The industry group previously forecast a 6.4% fall in demand for 2020. It also said in a statement that global steel demand was due to rise by 4.1% to 1.795 billion tonnes next year. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Edmund Blair)