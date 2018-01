LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production rose 5.3 percent to 1.691 billion tonnes in 2017 from 2016, figures from the World Steel Association (worldsteel) showed on Wednesday.

Crude steel output in China, the world’s top producer and consumer of the alloy, rose to 831.7 million tonnes, up 5.7 percent versus 2016. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel, editing by David Evans)