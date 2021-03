FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past steel rolls at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou, Chongqing, China August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

LONDON (Reuters) - Global crude steel production rose 4.1% to 150.2 million tonnes in February from a year earlier, World Steel Association data showed on Tuesday.

Crude steel output from China, the world’s top producer and consumer of the metal, increased 10.9% to 83 million tonnes in February.