CORRECTED: Steinbeck stepdaughter's award over movie rights is trimmed

A federal appeals court reduced to $7.225 million from $13.15 million an award to John Steinbeck’s stepdaughter in acrimonious litigation accusing the late author’s son and daughter-in-law of preventing her from pursuing film adaptations of classic works such as a remake of “The Grapes of Wrath” and “East of Eden.”

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld an award of $5.25 million of compensatory damages to Waverly Scott Kaffaga, the daughter of Steinbeck’s third wife, Elaine, and who oversees her estate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lKIODq