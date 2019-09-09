Steinbeck stepdaughter's $13.1 mln award over movie rights is upheld

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a $13.15 million award to John Steinbeck’s stepdaughter in acrimonious litigation accusing the late author’s son and daughter-in-law of preventing her from pursuing film adaptations of classic works such as a remake of “The Grapes of Wrath” and “East of Eden.”

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld awards of $5.25 million of compensatory damages and $7.9 million of punitive damages to Waverly Scott Kaffaga, the daughter of Steinbeck’s third wife, Elaine, and who oversees her estate, against the estate of her stepbrother Thomas Steinbeck and his widow Gail’s company, Palladin Group.

