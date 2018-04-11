South Africa's Steinhoff sells 6 percent of African unit

JOHANNESBURG, April 11 (Reuters) - Troubled South African retailer Steinhoff plans to sell 6 percent of its domestic Steinhoff Africa Retail operation to reduce debt, it said on Wednesday.

Steinhoff, which owns 77 percent of Steinhoff Africa Retail, is fighting for survival after discovering a accounting irregularities in December, knocking its share price by about 90 percent and leading to the departure of its chief executive and chairman.