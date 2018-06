JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Steinhoff Africa Retail (STAR) said on Friday it plans to change its name to Pepkor Holdings Limited.

STAR, which previously said it was financially independent of its scandal-hit parent company Steinhoff International , said its historic operations of Pepkor represent the majority of the firm’s revenue and operating profit and is representative of the group. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)