Steinhoff Africa Retail interim profit lifts 12 percent

JOHANNESBURG, May 29 (Reuters) - Steinhoff Africa Retail (STAR) said on Tuesday half-year profits were up 12 percent supported by strong growth in its Ackermans brand and the turnaround of the retail JD Group, but it was slowing its expansion in Africa.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out once-off items, for the six months ended 31 March 2018 rose to 52.6 cents per share compared with 46.9 cents in the comparable year ago period.