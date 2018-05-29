FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 8:45 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Steinhoff Africa Retail interim profit lifts 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 29 (Reuters) - Steinhoff Africa Retail (STAR) said on Tuesday half-year profits were up 12 percent supported by strong growth in its Ackermans brand and the turnaround of the retail JD Group, but it was slowing its expansion in Africa.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out once-off items, for the six months ended 31 March 2018 rose to 52.6 cents per share compared with 46.9 cents in the comparable year ago period. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Ed Stoddard)

