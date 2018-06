JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - Steinhoff has asked for a further three-week breathing space from its creditors to allow it time to finalise a debt restructuring agreement, the retailer said on Wednesday.

Creditors had agreed not to enforce their rights until the end of the month to allow Steinhoff time to agree a debt restructuring agreement with its lenders. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)