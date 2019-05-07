Steinhoff warns of possible further delay to 2017 results

JOHANNESBURG, May 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Steinhoff said it still plans to publish its delayed 2017 annual financial statements on Tuesday evening but left the door open to postponing them further.

“Should the company find that it is no longer achievable to release these results, a further announcement will be made later tonight,” it said in a stock exchange announcement.

The retailer’s shares had risen earlier on Tuesday in expectation of the results, which are due to reveal the impact of a $7 billion accounting fraud on Steinhoff’s finances. (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by David Goodman)