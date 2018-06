VIENNA, June 14 (Reuters) - Austrian property developer Rene Benko has offered 450 million euros ($532 million) for Austrian Steinhoff unit Kika/Leiner, daily Die Presse reported on Thursday.

The offer expires at 1130 GMT, the paper said, citing sources familiar with the issue. ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Maria Sheahan)