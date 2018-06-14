Investor Benko strikes deal to buy Steinhoff's Austrian unit -papers

VIENNA, June 14 (Reuters) - Austrian property and retail investor Rene Benko has reached a deal to buy Steinhoff’s Austrian unit Kika/Leiner, saving the division from bankruptcy, two Austrian newspapers reported on Thursday.

Daily Die Presse and tabloid Oesterreich quoted anonymous sources close to the talks as saying a deal had been reached. Oesterreich said the purchase price was roughly 500 million euros ($580 million) and the company would receive an injection of 100 million euros.

A spokeswoman for Kika/Leiner declined to comment on the reports. A spokesman for Benko was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8627 euros)