VIENNA, June 14 (Reuters) - Steinhoff’s Austrian unit Kika/Leiner said on Thursday it had accepted a takeover offer from Austrian investor Rene Benko’s Signa Group.

“With great pleasure we can announce that the offer laid out by the Signa Group has been accepted by the Steinhoff Group,” said Kika/Leiner’s managing director Gunnar George in a statement.

All contractual details would be fixed within the next few days, he said.