FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 13, 2018 / 6:11 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Steinhoff to place up to 450 mln shares in KAP Industrial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff International said on Tuesday it was placing up to 450 million shares in KAP Industrial in an accelerated bookbuilding as part of its efforts to plug a liquidity gap.

The placement will reduce its holding in KAP to 26 percent from 43 percent, which it said it still viewed as a strategic investment.

Steinhoff in December admitted“accounting irregularities”, wiping about 85 percent off its market value. It raised 7.1 billion rand ($601 million) from the sale of a stake in investment firm PSG Group in January. ($1 = 11.8133 rand) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.