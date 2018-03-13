Steinhoff to place up to 450 mln shares in KAP Industrial

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff International said on Tuesday it was placing up to 450 million shares in KAP Industrial in an accelerated bookbuilding as part of its efforts to plug a liquidity gap.

The placement will reduce its holding in KAP to 26 percent from 43 percent, which it said it still viewed as a strategic investment.

Steinhoff in December admitted“accounting irregularities”, wiping about 85 percent off its market value. It raised 7.1 billion rand ($601 million) from the sale of a stake in investment firm PSG Group in January. ($1 = 11.8133 rand) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)