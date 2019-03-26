Steinhoff to place up to 6.94 mln shares in KAP Industrial

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - Troubled South African retailer Steinhoff said on Tuesday it would place up to 6.94 million shares in KAP Industrial via an accelerated bookbuilding in an effort to plug a liquidity gap.

The placement will result in Steinhoff, which has a 26 percent stake in KAP, no longer holding an interest in the diversified industrial group.

Steinhoff in December 2017 admitted accounting irregularities, wiping about 85 percent off its market value.