Steinhoff to hold annual shareholders' meeting on April 20

Feb 15 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff , which has been embroiled in an accounting scandal, said it would hold its annual shareholders’ meeting on April 20.

Steinhoff is fighting for survival after in December discovering accounting irregularities, knocking its shares and triggering a raft of changes in its boardroom and leadership.

The annual meeting’s agenda would include proposals for the appointment of the current acting members of the management board, as well as the appointment and re-election of members of its supervisory board.

The retailer added that the proposed adoption of its financial statements for the year ended Sept. 30 would not be put to shareholders at the meeting, citing an ongoing investigation by accounting firm PwC into accounting issues.

Steinhoff warned in January that it will have to restate its 2015 accounts and maybe earlier figures, having already warned on its 2016 numbers. A review being carried out by PwC suggested that accounting irregularities may stretch beyond 2015, it said then.

A separate general meeting of shareholders will be convened as soon as possible once the 2017 consolidated accounts have been finalised, Steinhoff said on Thursday. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)