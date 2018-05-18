FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 18, 2018 / 1:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Steinhoff posts H1 loss as restructuring wipes out sales gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff, which has been embroiled in an accounting scandal, said its first-half retail revenues rose 1 percent but it still posted a net loss due among others to restructuring costs and losses on asset disposals.

Retail revenues rose to 9.4 billion euros ($11.1 billion) in the six months through March from a restated 9.3 billion in the year-earlier period, it said following a meeting with lenders on Friday, citing preliminary figures.

It remains essential that a restructuring is agreed with lenders as soon as possible, it said. ($1 = 0.8503 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.