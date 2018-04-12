FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 12, 2018 / 5:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Steinhoff raises $314 mln from stake sale in African unit to help cut debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - Troubled South African retailer Steinhoff, raised 3.75 billion rand ($314 million) from the sale of a 6 percent stake in its domestic Steinhoff Africa Retail (STAR) operation, to reduce debt, it said on Thursday.

The company said it sold 200 million shares via an accelerated bookbuild, reducing its holding to 71.01 percent.

The sale was at an offer price of 18.75 rand per share, representing a discount of 2.6 percent to STAR’s closing price on Wednesday.

$1 = 11.9585 rand Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.