March 20, 2018 / 8:10 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Steinhoff says considering all options to help cut debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 20 (Reuters) - Crisis-hit South African retailer Steinhoff said on Tuesday it is considering “all of its options” in order to support its liquidity after a report on Monday that the retailer could sell a stake in its African unit.

The sale of shares in Steinhoff Africa Retail, in which Steinhoff owns a 77 percent stake, would come through an accelerated bookbuild, Bloomberg said, quoting unnamed sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia)

