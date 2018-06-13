FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 12:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-More Steinhoff creditors agree to hold off debt claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage of bonds holders in paragraph 2 to 93 percent from 75 percent)

JOHANNESBURG, June 12 (Reuters) - Steinhoff said on Tuesday it had secured more support from its creditors for some breathing space from debt obligations as the South African retailer finalises a debt restructuring.

Steinhoff, which is fighting for survival after discovering holes its books six months ago, said holders of 75.5 percent, 83 percent and 93 percent of three convertible bonds have agreed to a standstill agreement on debt claims.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely

