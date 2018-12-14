Creditors approve debt proposals for Steinhoff subsidiaries

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Steinhoff said on Friday creditors of two of its financial holding companies had approved proposed company voluntary arrangements (CVA), paving the way for the retailer to begin restructuring.

In November Steinhoff said that the CVA process — which allows companies to reach a voluntary agreement with their creditors — was not expected to have an impact on any of its operating businesses, landlords or trade creditors.

Approximately 94 percent of creditors who voted approved a CVA for Steinhoff Europe AG (SEAG), the firm said in a statement.

Steinhoff Europe AG serves as a holding company for the retailer’s subsidiaries in Europe and Australia. It holds all investments of the Steinhoff Group outside Africa and the United States and acts as the primary borrower for the subsidiaries.

A CVA for Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH (SFHG) was approved by approximately 99 percent of those creditors who voted.

“The agreements reached today...are key to bringing in a new period of financial stability for the group and enabling management to focus on maximising the potential of the group’s various businesses,” Commercial Director and Chief Executive designate Louis du Preez said.

Steinhoff, whose brands also include France’s Conforama and the UK’s Poundland, admitted last December to accounting irregularities, sending its shares plunging and leaving it fighting for survival.