CAPE TOWN, March 19 (Reuters) - Eight people, including Steinhoff former chief executive Markus Jooste, were involved in a 6.5 billion euro accounting fraud at the South African retailer, the company CEO Louis du Preez told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Jooste, who resigned hours before the company disclosed the hole its accounts in December 2017, has previously denied any wrongdoing. ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Wendell Roelf; editing by Louise Heavens)